November 2, 1963 - June 20, 2021
Scott Daniel Baker, of La Grande, passed away peacefully, at the age of 57, in his home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, with his mother and his brother at his side. A graveside service was held at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum.
Scott was born at St. Joseph’s Hospital in La Grande, Oregon, on November 2, 1963, to Sue (Daniels) Baker and Ronald Baker. They soon learned that he was born with an extra chromosome and was a carrier of Down’s Syndrome. But a beautiful family bond was forged around their son, grandson, brother, and uncle who was slower and more fragile, but whose kindness and devotion made him the center of the family.
Scott attended Central Elementary School in his youth. When New Day Enterprises was formed in the early 1970s to support families with developmental disabilities, Scott transitioned there in order to continue work on life and socialization skills; it was also a place to work on job skills and employment opportunities. Scott would also take part in holiday parties, dances, and bowling events. Central and New Day gave Scott the opportunity to develop friendships with people at work and in the community.
Scott was well-known in Grande Ronde Valley. At a time when people with disabilities were not seen, Scott was taken into the community and given the opportunity to socialize with and meet new people. He would be often seen with his mother, Sue, who had dedicated her life to him; or with his grandparents, Norman and Ellen Daniels. Scott loved to go up to his grandparents’ mining claims in the Mormon Basin. He would learn how to pan for gold, ride horses, and learn how to shoot guns. Scott also enjoyed fishing with his grandfather in and around the Basin.
Scott was baptized in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande and attended services with his family. Scott volunteered to clean and take care of the church while his mother served on Alder Guide. Scott also participated in the Special Olympics. When he was younger, Scott participated in track and field events. As he got older, he shifted to bowling, then ultimately golf. He participated numerous times at the State Games of Oregon, where he would become a gold-medalist.
Scott’s true passion was cars and trucks. He enjoyed reading car and truck magazines and learning about both old and new cars. He really loved older trucks. Scott had a couple of old junker cars that he enjoyed tinkering under the hood. He also loved listening to music. He especially loved The Beatles and Elvis.
Scott enjoyed his 57 years living in the Grande Ronde Valley. He appreciated the mountains, the trees, and the wildlife. He also liked to go to the Oregon Coast. Lincoln City was the usual destination. In his youth, Scott loved the coast, especially the Pixie Kitchen and Pixie Land attractions in the early 70s. He would take his younger brother, Tim, on the rides; he especially enjoyed the Log Flume ride.
Scott is survived by his mother, Sue Daniels Baker of La Grande; his brother, Tim Baker of Aurora, Oregon; his sister-in-law, Sherilyn; his nephew, Caleb, and niece, Samantha; his cousins, Clay and Darcia Throop, also of La Grande.
Scott was an unwitting pioneer of his time. Scott was born with Down’s Syndrome in a time when people with disabilities were institutionalized. In Scott’s 57 years, there has been a seismic shift in the philosophy of how people with disabilities should be treated. Because Scott’s family chose to raise him in a loving home and gave him opportunities to learn and to grow, he, in turn, made everyone around him better people. Today, children with disabilities are given the opportunity to go to school and work and truly be a part of the community they live in. Once hidden away from society, people with disabilities now live, work, go to school, and have become fixtures in our society. Scott touched many lives, but many lives also touched him. Scott Baker, and his family, helped to pave the way for today’s generations on how to live, love and accept.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.