Shaun was born in Bend, Oregon, to Kyle E. Boylen and Linda Standley Boylen. He was adopted by Franklin and Emma Hoyt of Union, Oregon. He grew up and attended school in Union, where he played sports and made lifelong friends.
Shaun was a talented and skilled millwright. His work took him from Union County to Alaska and many of the southern states. He took great pride in building and operating high-quality, productive sawmills. He was respected as a dedicated and loyal employee as well as a considerate and fair supervisor.
Shaun moved back to Oregon in 2005. He spent his time rebuilding old cars, hunting, riding ATVs and camping with family and friends.
Shaun has a large, extensive family. He is survived by his father, Kyle Boylen and Chris; brothers, Daniel Hoyt and Linda, Tim Hoyt and Sandi, and Steven Boylen Hagey; sisters, Hilda and Laura Hoyt, and Shuree Boylen Hurst and Greg; stepsisters, Claire and Robin Simons; and 20 nieces and nephews. He is loved and forever missed by all.
Shaun is preceded in death by his birth mother, Linda Standley Gothie, and his parents, Frank and Emma Hoyt.
