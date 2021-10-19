Shaun Dale Hoyt was born in Bend, Oregon, to Kyle Boylen and Linda Standley and was then adopted by Frank and Emma Hoyt and raised in Union. He attended Union High School and worked at Woodgrain sawmill in La Grande, where he passed in an accident.
He was a self-taught builder and enjoyed his work just as much as his hobbies. Shaun had several hobbies. He enjoyed building and driving classic cars, four-wheeling, hunting, being in the mountains and watching old Westerns. He enjoyed spending time with people he loved, and during his life he was surrounded by people who loved him. He had a very active lifestyle and loved to stay busy but always found self-care time. Whether it was breakfast at Subway, having a brew watching the sunset with close friends and family, or quading on his family's farm, he had his “me time.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Hoyt and Emma Hoyt, and his biological mother, Linda Standley. He is survived by his daughter, Emma Hoyt; stepfather, John Gothie; biological father, Kyle Boylen and his wife, Chris Boylen, of Elgin and their daughter, Shuree Boylen; siblings and their spouses, Dan and Linda Hoyt of Union, Jim and Sandra Hoyt of The Dalles, Lora and Willis McClammy of Pendleton, and Hilda Hoyt of Orofino, Idaho; as well as several nieces and nephews and many beloved close friends.
There will be a family gathering to spread his ashes next to his parents, Frank and Emma Hoyt, in the Union Cemetery.
