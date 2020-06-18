Obituary: SHIRLEY JEAN STEPHENS

September 29, 1941 - June 2, 2020
Shirley Jean Stephens, 78, of La Grande, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, Idaho. At her request, there will not be a service.
Shirley was born on September 29, 1941, in Prineville, Oregon, to Claud and Sylvia Binam. She resided in Prineville and La Grande, Oregon. She married her one true love, Wallace Stephens, on October 24, 1958. They had three children.
Shirley worked various factory jobs in Prineville and was employed by Community Connection in La Grande. She loved the Lord and her family more than they will ever know.
Shirley is survived by her son, David Stephens of La Grande, Oregon; grandchildren, Julia Matthews (Tim) of La Grande, Nick Rust of Waldport, Oregon, and Eric Lincoln of La Grande; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally; son, Jimmy Stephens; daughter, Regina Lincoln; parents, Claud and Sylvia Binam; brother, Archie Binam; and sisters, Betty Gross, Doris Halsey, and Dianna Thorson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.