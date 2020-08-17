Obituary: STANLEY ‘STAN’ WREN CASE

June 7, 1953 - August 2, 2020
The man, the myth, the legend, Stanley “Stan” Wren Case, 67, of Cove, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his farm, where he lived his 67 years of his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Case arena at 64066 Booth Lane, La Grande, on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidance. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the "Funeral Video" button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.
Stan was born on June 7, 1953, in La Grande, Oregon, to Wren and Lovene (Morris) Case. He attended school in Alicel and at La Grande Junior High and graduated from La Grande High School. He later attended college in Pendleton.
The farm was Stan’s life and home. He loved farming and was very good at it. Stan could fix or drive anything. He was a welder, carpenter, car painter, race car driver, he could do it all. He also loved fishing, hunting, golfing, swimming, traveling and being with his family and friends. Stan opened a driveline shop and it was a very successful business.
Stan married the love of his life, Peggy, in 2007. They were inseparable. They remodeled his parents’ home and continued working around the place. They bought a home in Florida and spent several winters all along knowing the farm was their true home. Stan loved westerns, Reese’s and a glass of wine with Peggy on their patio. Not necessarily in that order.
He loved his toys, especially his pickup he got for his 60th birthday from Peggy and the surprise delivery from Goss Motors. He recently designed his new Polaris RZR Turbo and loved it. His fun car was his Corvette.
Stan enjoyed going to the mountains and spending time with his wife and friends. Mt. Harris was his favorite place to go, great memories with his parents and whiskey camp with great friends. Stan cherished those close to him and always spoke kindly of others, even if they had done him wrong. Everyone who met Stan liked him. He told great jokes and stories. Stan, you will be greatly missed and loved by many.
Stan is survived by his wife, Peggy; sons, Justin Case and Chevy Case; sister, Ladella Wood (Dennis) of Cove, OR; brother, Jerry Case of Portland, OR; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews; Allen (Elaine) Case, Dale (Wanda) Case, Rodney (Wendy) Case, Mary Ellen Taal, Judy and Glen Fuller. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wren and Lovene Case; aunts and uncles, Homer and Lola Case, John and Arlene Case, Elmer and Lucille Case and Vera and George Plank; and nephew, Micha Wood.
Memorial contributions can be made to the 4-H Club, 10507 N. McAlister Road #9, La Grande, OR 97850 or the La Grande High School FFA, 708 K Avenue, La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.