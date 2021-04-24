September 11, 1947 - April 15, 2021
Steven Noble Bloyed, 73, was born September 11, 1947, in Pacific Grove, California, to Dale Eugene and Dorothy Juanita (Noble) Bloyed. On April 15, 2021, we let him go with love in our hearts on to his new peaceful journey. As he prepared for that journey, he was surrounded by his family in the loving, calming environment of his home. Having lived in many places during his lifetime, he considered La Grande his true home.
He is survived by Carolyn Bloyed, his wife of 45 years; daughter, Tracey Koehler and her family, Charlie, Lavendar, Salix and Iris; son, Morgan Bloyed of Portland, Oregon; sister, Esther Sheasly of Gresham, Oregon; and two brothers in Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Following his wishes, there will be no service. Steve was always quick to lend a helping hand so the family requests that you do an act of kindness for someone in his memory.
