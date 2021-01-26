May 16, 1943 - January 16, 2021
Sunny Greer passed away on January 16 at her home in La Grande Oregon. She went to be with her Lord quietly, peacefully, with family at her side. We who were with her felt privileged and honored to be able to walk that last life journey with her, to see her off on that great journey, and to say a temporary good-bye to her.
Sunny was born on May 16, 1943, to William Robert “Bob” and Shirley J. Gott in Kansas City Missouri. Her family in Denver have always called her Marcia but her Uncle Nate called her Sunshine, and she has always been Sunny to everyone outside her immediate family. Shortly after Sunny’s birth, Bob went to Europe with an army transportation battalion and drove trains literally all over Europe carrying troops and supplies to the front lines during World War II. Sunny probably had the same reaction as many military children do when this stranger walked in the door and Mom says, ”This is your Daddy.”
The family moved to Osawatomie, Kansas, where Bob worked as a brakeman on the railroad. They lived there until Sunny was in second grade when the Pottawatomie River flooded and pretty effectively wiped out their house. Bob moved the family, which by this time included Sunny’s sister, Vicki Joan, to Denver. Sunny had many fond, and some not so fond, memories of living in Osawatomie including leaving home on Saturday afternoon with twenty-five cents in her pocket. A dime went for the afternoon matinee at the local theater, which was usually a western. This kindled her love for all things western, including her love of horses. The rest of the money went for a milkshake at the local drug store. She loved to ride the train to Kansas City, Kansas, to spend time with her maternal grandparents, Arch and Cora Shelton. Here she met numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, but more importantly where she felt the most loved and secure.
In Denver, Sunny finished grade school, middle school, and high school. At West High she was on the staff of the school newspaper and the year book, and where she earned a National Honor Society Scholarship to Colorado State University. Her brother, Steven Robert, was born in Denver, and being the oldest, Sunny was placed in charge of her siblings until their parents came home from work. This often did not sit well with Vicki as she felt that her older sister was way too bossy.
Starting in middle school, Sunny spent at least a month every summer on a ranch near Cripple Creek with her Uncle Nate and Aunt Tina Snare. There she learned how to ride horses, pound a nail, drive a pickup, milk a cow, fix fence, and many of the other usual ranch tasks. Her Uncle Nate and Aunt Tina were very major influences in Sunny’s life.
Sunny enrolled at Colorado State University (CSU) in the fall of 1961 — so did a brash young man fresh out of the US Navy named Art Greer. Art gave her a ride to the girls dorm after English class one day, and they have been sweethearts ever since. They were married in the spring of 1963, and thus began a wonderful and somewhat amazing life together for 57½ years.
After graduation from CSU, Sunny and Art lived and worked on ranches at Livermore and Eagle, Colorado; at Berthoud, Colorado; and in the Nebraska Sandhills. She was Art’s major source of support as he earned a MS from CSU and a PhD from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln (UNL). While in Lincoln, Sunny was raising four children, caring for a husband who was spending most of his time with his nose in books and papers, and operating a 5 to 15 head horse boarding business on a farm southeast of Lincoln.
After graduation from UNL, Sunny and Art moved to La Grande where Art had a teaching position with Eastern Oregon State College. Here Sunny and Art put down roots that would last for her until she passed, and are still very real for Art and the children.
Sunny was a very active “Mother” in 4-H, Brownies, and in the First Christian Church. She lived up to her name by being a ray of sunshine in many lives throughout Union County. Many people fondly remember her from the years she worked at Sunflower Books and through the many acts of kindness, caring and love where these things were much needed and appreciated.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, and is survived by her husband, Art, of 57 years; her much loved children, Cora, Nate, and Tina; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, January 29, at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church in La Grande. Covid restriction will limit the attendance to 60 people and masks and proper social distancing will be required. The graveside service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the "Funeral Videos" button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.
Loveland Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heart ‘n Home Hospice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.