August 17, 1946 - June 28, 2021
Susan Isabel Boyd, 74, died June 28, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center following a five-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. She will be remembered as a cat rescuer, a singer, an activist who used her many skills to fight injustice, an organic gardener and educator, and as a local business owner and farmer.
Susan was born August 17, 1946, in La Grande. She grew up in Madison, Wisconsin, Fredericksburg, Maryland, and Dunn Loring, Virginia. When she was 16, her family moved to Westtown, Pennsylvania, and she graduated from high school in West Chester, Pennsylvania, in 1964. Susan’s mother, Isabel Withycombe, grew up in Union, and later met her husband to be, Charles Alexander Boyd Jr., of Snohomish, Washington, while they were students at Oregon State University. Over the next eight years, Susan was joined by a younger brother and sister.
Most summers, Susan and her family traveled to Union to visit their grandmother Mabel Withycombe, great-aunt Dora Hutchinson, and great uncles Steven Hutchinson and Ralph Hutchinson, four siblings whose parents were Oregon Trail pioneers who settled in Union.
Susan graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1967. She moved to Ithaca, New York, in 1968, and held a variety of employment, including (but not limited to) being a seamstress for a leatherworker, starting a waterbed retail store, and as a dispatcher for the Cornell University Safety Division. She attended SUNY Cortland and received an M.A.T. in English. In 1977, she moved to Oregon, and she enrolled in the police academy in Monmouth, Oregon, and started her career in law enforcement. She worked as a police officer for the city of Union. She lived in the family homestead she had visited as a child, and she shared the house with her cousin, Ginny Lee, now known as Virginia Bertels of Island City.
She moved to North Carolina around 1980, where she continued to work as a police officer for North Carolina State University. In 1981, she moved to Portland to attend Lewis and Clark Law School. She worked as a night-shift police officer for Portland Public Schools while going to law classes at Lewis and Clark during the day.
Susan started singing when she joined a Sweet Adelines choir in Portland. She met Ira Cohen at a picnic on Mount Tabor, and they were married in the Multnomah County Courthouse. Their earliest dates involved going out for pizza as dinner for Ira and as breakfast for Susan before starting her late-night shift.
When Susan finished law school, she and Ira moved to McMinnville, where Ira taught physics at Linfield College and Susan worked part time as an attorney while raising two young children. They became members of Kol Shalom (at that time known as the Humanistic Jews of Greater Portland), and they traveled to Portland often for their kids to attend Sunday school and to celebrate Jewish holidays with friends. Susan started taking singing lessons while living in McMinnville. Susan continued her family’s tradition of spending summers in Union with her children.
In 1997, the family of four moved to Alameda, California, where Ira launched a new career as a software engineer in the Silicon Valley. Susan sang as a member of the Alameda Community Chorus.
In 2002, Susan spent more time at her family’s farm in Union, and in 2003, she and her daughter moved to Union to live year-round. Susan started Boyd Business Law LLC in La Grande, and continued to manage family farmland, mentored by her uncle, Robert “Bob” Withycombe. She sang as a member of the Grande Ronde Community Choir. She finally used that M.A.T. and taught a writing class at Blue Mountain Community College. Over time, Susan focused on farming, and poured her heart and soul into the business that became Dora’s Garden (named after her great-aunt Dora Hutchinson). Ira retired from the software industry in 2013 and moved to Union to be with Susan.
Susan is preceded in death by her father, Charles “Chuck” Alexander Boyd, Jr., in 1980; by her mother, Isabel Withycombe Boyd in 2010; by her brother, Charles “Charlie” Robert Boyd in 2011; and by her nephew, Adam Boyd Kerstetter in 2019. She is also preceded in death by her mother’s siblings, Robert “Bob” Withycombe in 2008, Carolyn Withycombe Carothers in 2009, and James “Jim” W. Withycombe in 2020, as well as by her mother’s only cousin, Lucille Hutchinson Carter in 2009 and husband John “Jack” W. Carter in 2008. Jack and Lucille were close to Susan and served as extra grandparents to Susan’s children.
Susan is survived by her husband, Ira Mark Cohen of Portland; her son, Eli Boyd Cohen of Union; her daughter, Dora Boyd Cohen of Union; and her sister Elizabeth “Libby” Boyd Gretzler and Libby’s husband, Bob Gretzler, of Black Moshannon, Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. Her business, Dora’s Garden, is now managed by her daughter.
No memorial service is planned at this time. Please check the Dora’s Garden website and social media for celebration of life details. If you would like to donate in Susan’s name, here are a few organizations that were important to her: Healthcare for All Oregon, NAMI Oregon, Sisters of the Road, Alley Cat Allies, SOCK FIP, and Gatti di Torre Argentina.
