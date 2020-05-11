Obituary: TERRENCE 'TERRY' ROY HUFFMAN

September 15, 1938 - April 6, 2020
Terrence “Terry” Roy Huffman of Imbler, Oregon, passed away on April 6, 2020. Terry was born September 15, 1938, to Marshall Eldridge and Ruth (Cusick) Huffman. He lived in La Grande, Oregon, before moving to Imbler, Oregon. He attended La Grande High School and later Eastern Oregon College. He married Virginia Mae Jensen. Together they had three boys, Tony, Tim and Ted, before divorcing. Later he married Geraldine Louise Rogers and together with his boys and her children, Leslie, Mike and Tami, they lived in Imbler.
Terry worked for the natural gas company and as a welder in La Grande. He was proud to serve and retire from the Oregon National Guard and worked for the Imbler School District maintenance department for 18 years. Terry took extreme pride and care in building and maintaining the Imbler High School football field and grounds.
He was a member of the Elks, Eagles, Masons and the American Legion. He was proud to be a part of the elusive Blue Mountain Boys. Terry was a Master Mason. He was the 1973-74 Elk of the Year for Lodge No 433. He was 2000-01 Officer of the Year (Exalted Ruler) of the Elks Lodge No 433. He also received the Oregon National Guard Exceptional Service Medal.
Family was very important to Terry. He was extremely proud to carry on his initials through the family. Each new member born into the family has the initial TRH. With the new additions coming this year there will be 13 TRHs in the Huffman family.
Terry also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles as well as hunting and camping. Water skiing was a sport he loved on a sunny day at the lake. His favorite days were spent in the mountains with his family.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Tony Ray Huffman (Elgin, Oregon), Timothy Robert and Jill Huffman (Enterprise, Oregon), Theadore Ronald Huffman (La Grande, Oregon), Leslie Gayle and Lewie Michael (La Grande), and Tamara Tracie and Dale Johnston (Imbler); adopted kids, Forest and Evie Stacey (Elgin); sister, Barbara Huffman Weeks (Susanville, California); special nephew, Darrin Williams and Donna Torgason; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall Eldridge Huffman; mother, Ruth Joyce (Cusick) Huffman; brother, James Marshall Huffman; daughter, Susan Marie Huffman; and bonus son, Michael Eugene Trotter.
Date of service is to be determined. Terry wishes for family and friends to be able to gather but due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines that is not possible at this time. A service will be planned and announced at a later date.
