April 3, 1977 - March 29, 2021
Terry Michelle Sandoval, 43, of La Grande, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Park Pavilion on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 10 a.m.
Terry, affectionately known as Michelle, was born on April 3, 1977, in Portland, Oregon, to Terry and Kristine (Jones) Pedersen. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1995 where she was on the volleyball team and was a cheerleader. She then attended Oregon Health & Science University earning her registered nurse degree in 2004. She married Robert Sandoval on October 16, 1999.
Michelle worked at Grande Ronde Hospital as a registered nurse from 2004-2020. She enjoyed traveling, painting and reading. She was an overachiever.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Baylie Sandoval of Arlington, Oregon, and Camryne Sandoval, Logan Sandoval and Olivia Sandoval, all of La Grande, OR; mother, Kristine Pedersen of La Grande, Oregon; brother, Andrew Bufton of Montana; sisters, Lyndsey Laitinen (Scott) of Arizona and Niki Martin (Matt) of Oregon; one grandchild, Bryler Sandoval; 10 nephews and 3 nieces; grandmother, Alice Jones; and numerous aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her father, Terry; brother, Ryan Bufton; uncle, Craig Jones; grandfather, Laurence Jones; and grandparents, Marvin and Evelyn Pedersen.
