January 1942 - November 27, 2020
Theodore “Ted” Donald Wagner, 78, of Warden, Washington, and Yuma, Arizona, passed away peacefully at his home in Yuma on November 27, 2020.
Ted was born in January 1942 in La Grande, Oregon, to Marion and Ethel Wagner and he was raised on his family’s farm, involved in the production of grass and vegetable seed and grain crops. Ted married Raylene Wagoner in 1962.
Ted attended Eastern Oregon State College and went on to graduate from Oregon State University College of Agriculture in 1966. Ted worked for Washington State Crop Improvement Association in Pullman, Washington, and went on to start his own business, Western Agriculture Research and Production and Wagner Seed Company in 1989. Ted operated his business in conjunction with his son, Tony Wagner. Ted continued to work up until his death.
Ted is survived by his wife, Raylene Wagner of Warden, Washington, his son; Tony Wagner (Janeen) of Warden, Washington; his daughter, Shanda Wagner (Harvey) of Sandpoint, Idaho; and grandchildren, Laura and Jackson Wagner of Warden, Washington. Ted is also survived by his brother, Dale Wagner, and sisters, Christa Meyers and Sharon Harsin. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Ethel Wagner, and brother, Howard Wagner.
Ted will be remembered for his quick wit, generosity, strong work ethic and love for his family. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
