June 27, 1948 - January 23, 2021
Thomas “Tom” Frederick Dehart, 72, of La Grande, passed away on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at a local care facility. A private Celebration of Life will be held in the summer of 2021.
Tom was born on June 27, 1948, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Sammy Lee and Nickoline Jean (Meranda) Dehart. Tom was raised in the Grande Ronde Valley and graduated from La Grande High School in 1966.
Tom spent many years in management in the grocery business and then owned Cousins Custom Cutting. He later returned to the grocery business where he retired, while living in Washington. He later returned to his roots in Union County, where he remained.
Tom greatly enjoyed the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Like his mother, he took great pride in gardening and lawn care. He took a fishing trip in Alaska and also enjoyed golfing. Tom was extremely proud of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his four children; daughter, Tina Bowen (Rick) of La Grande, Oregon, son, Sam (Shael) Dehart of Morton, Washington, daughter, Tiffany Porter (Larry) of Dundee, Oregon, and daughter, Danielle McVicar (Jason) of Bradenton, Florida; sisters, Kathryn Hook (Dick) of Elgin, Oregon, and Vickie Frizzell (Dale) of La Grande, Oregon; grandchildren, Tierra Simons (Nick) and Kyle Bowen, both of La Grande, Oregon, Bryant Porter of Oregon City, Oregon, Jaxson and Gideon Porter of Dundee, Oregon, Summer and Layla Dehart of Morton, Washington, and Chloe Adams of Bradenton, Florida; three great-grandchildren; two nieces; one nephew; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sammy and Nickoline, and his nephew, Justin Hook.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.