April 29, 1963 - February 13, 2021
Van “Vanny” Golden Brown, 57, of La Grande, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at his residence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Van was born on April 29, 1963, in La Grande, Oregon, to James “Jiggs” and Charlotte (Long) Brown. He was raised in La Grande and attended La Grande schools. He was married to Tina (Simer) Brown.
Van was employed at Northwood Manufacturing, Anthony Lakes Ski Resort and Mega Direct. He enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, water sports, and the boat races on the Columbia in Kennewick, Washington. He especially loved Moab, Utah, and traveling with family. He was the best dad and pa ever, and he loved and adored his family.
Van is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tina; daughters, Megan Brown and Baylie Brown, both of La Grande, Oregon; brother, Steve Brown (Dairlyn Parry) of La Grande, Oregon; one grandchild, Mahki Van Anthony Burgess; and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Jiggs” and Charlotte Brown; brothers, Jimmy and Gregory Brown; and his grandparents.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
