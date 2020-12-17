March 5, 1925 - December 6, 2020
Velva Elaine (Beeson) Fulton, 95, of La Grande, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at her home. Velva was born in Vale, Oregon, to Thomas and May (Tucke) Beeson. She resided in Vale, moving to La Grande at the age of 2. She grew up in La Grande attending Fruitdale Grade School and Island City Grade School and graduated in 1943 from La Grande High School. She briefly lived in Los Angeles, California, before returning to La Grande to attend Eastern Oregon College. On March 7, 1949, she married Walter E. “Buzz” Fulton and was married for almost 65 years until his passing on February 7, 2014.
Velva worked many jobs including the local telephone company, Graham’s Drug, Williamson’s Insurance, ASCS Office, and the City of La Grande Water Dept. for over 17 years. She enjoyed music, dancing, shopping, social and family gatherings, and traveling with Buzz to his many events and activities. On Fridays, she enjoyed shopping and lunches out with her friends for many years. You could find her at Bi-Mart on Tuesdays and Safeway on Friday. She took pride and pleasure in cooking and caring for her family. She was a member of the PTA, a sorority group, and a birthday group.
Velva is survived by her children, Gail Nelson (Mal), Kay Stoneberg (Knute) and Mary Gene Fulton (Burns Clark); sister, Junella Johnson of Montana; brother, Melvin Beeson (Kay) of California; grandchild, Tara Morrell; and great-grandchild, Madeline Morrell; sister-in-law, Loretta Beeson of Wyoming; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Buzz” Fulton; parents, Thomas and May Beeson; father- and mother in-law, Harry and Muriel Fulton; brother, John Beeson; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin Beeson (Georgette); sister and brother-in-law, Christina Morgan (Duane); brother and sister-in-law, Tom Beeson (Linda); and brother-in-law, Richard Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 3366, Portland, Oregon 97208-3366, or a charity of choice.
A viewing will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel on Thursday, December 17, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Island City Cemetery on Friday, December 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The graveside service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the "Funeral Videos" button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
