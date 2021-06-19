September 1, 1930 - June 11, 2021
Virginia Maxine Goode Oldham, 90, of La Grande, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at a local care facility. A service in her honor will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at the Summerville Cemetery in Summerville, Oregon, at 10 a.m.
On September 1, 1930, the world welcomed an amazing woman into its life. Virginia loved the outdoors and all the animals, large and small, that she encountered.
Born in Portland, Oregon, Virginia lived most of her life in Oregon loving the rural lifestyle including riding and training horses. She always took in any animal that was in need of rescue including wild animals such as lynx, bobcat and badgers. At one time neighbor kids let a wild hawk into the living room believing Ginger would love and take care of it. Eventually it was given to the zoo.
Ginger was an extraordinary artist, mostly painting on porcelain. She had her own kiln and spent days creating masterpieces of wildlife, Native American culture and landscapes. For years she worked at Pixieland amusement park creating art boards and painting rocks which she sold or gave as gifts. Her abilities won her the job of creating art work in the original Oregon Litterbug Campaign.
Not being one to sit still, Ginger held many jobs, mostly involving art, from working for Child’s Photography, Rancher Magazine, and Redmond Spokesman. She created several ice sculptures for restaurants to display on their food tables and painted windows with fun imagination for each business.
Virginia considered everything an adventure including working as a sous chef for several prestigious resorts including Henry Thiele, Salishan, Kahneeta, and The Safari Club in Estacada.
Memories with her children include being a campfire leader and Sunday school teacher. Several summers camping in the high cascades with horses will bring out stories with great memories.
She has left behind four children; Cathy (Mike) Kaech, Shelley (Monty) Patterson, Cyndi Hoffman and Dave (Missy) Maul; 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; extended family of Garth and Tonia Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
With her strong Christian faith, she has reunited with loved ones that have forged ahead.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
