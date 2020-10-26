February 3, 1926 - October 21, 2020
Virginia “Mumsy” Satterlee, 94, of Sherwood passed away peacefully in the arms of her son on October 21, 2020, after a heartbreaking battle with dementia.
Virginia was the only daughter among four children born to Ralph and Mabel Spray. She was born at home on February 3, 1926, in Joseph, Oregon. Her family moved to La Grande in 1940 where she graduated with honors from La Grande High School in 1944.
Shortly after graduating from high school, she married Ronald Lee Lovely. Together they moved to San Diego where Ron was enlisted in the U.S. Navy and had finished a tour in World War II. They were married for 30years.
Upon returning to La Grande, Virginia led a happy and busy life raising three boys while working at Safeway, running the Charbondo ice cream shop that she owned with her husband, Ron. Later Virginia worked as a secretary for a local candy distributor, as a bookkeeper at Trotter’s Men’s Store, and retired from Campbell Collection Agency.
In 1977, she married Richard (Dick) Satterlee of La Grande. Dick and Virginia divided their time between La Grande and Yuma, Arizona, enjoying a full life of travel, fishing, hunting, golfing, entertaining and friends during their retired years together. Upon his death in 2007, she made her permanent residence in Sherwood, Oregon, to be near her sons, but continued to spend winters enjoying the sun in Yuma with wonderful friends.
Family always came first for Virginia; she loved spending time with family and friends and was always there for them. She was an excellent cook and entertainer, and many of her recipes were featured in the local family restaurant. She always caught the biggest fish, was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Virginia loved visiting casinos where she always seemed to have lady luck riding with her and rarely left in the red. Virginia drove her Toyota Camry with the license plate “Mumsy” until she was 90 years old.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ronald Eugene Lovely and Shelly, James Alan Lovely and Vanessa, and Michael Lee Lovely and Jennifer; stepdaughter, Karen Fenn and husband, Dennis; three grandchildren, Ronda Lovely, Alan Sturm and Steven Lovely; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ron Lovely; her three brothers, Gordon, Gerald and John Spray; and her husband of 30 years, Richard Satterlee.
Mumsy was loved and cherished more than life itself. Her family and friends take solace in the knowledge that she is now at peace with our Heavenly Father.
A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Newberg, Oregon, on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 1 p.m. Arrangements entrusted with Attrell’s Funeral Chapels. Please go to www.Attrells.com to share your thoughts and fond memories with Virginia’s family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org in Virginia Satterlee’s honor.
