April 4, 1938 - November 9, 2021
Wayne G. Williams, of Montrose, Colorado, formerly of Cove, Oregon, passed away on November 9, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Montrose, with his loving family by his side.
Wayne Griffith Williams was born April 4, 1938, in Utica, New York, to Griffith Morris and Margaret (Davies) Williams. Wayne grew up in the Utica area and graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1955. Wayne and his family enjoyed the outdoors of the Adirondacks, often spending weeks with family and friends camping. After high school Wayne headed west, to take his love of the outdoors and study Forestry. This led him to different jobs within the United States Forest Service.
When in Washington State he met the love of his life, Rosemary Ellen Warfield, and they were married December 21, 1963, in Quilcene, Washington, where in September 1965 their daughter, Carla Jean, was born, then in October 1969 their son, Griffith Ewan, was born in Corvallis, Oregon. Early in 1970 the family moved to La Grande, Oregon, where Wayne took a job with the U.S. Forest Service, at the Range & Wildlife Lab, where he was a Research Technician. He helped to gather research for many different papers, within the Range & Wildlife Lab. Wayne was instrumental in the construction of the Starkey Experimental Forest and Range facility.
Wayne and Rosemary resided in La Grande till the time of his retirement. In 1997, they moved just outside of La Grande, to Cove, Oregon, where they had their little farm, which they both loved. Between fruit trees and a large garden, and many friends, they enjoyed sharing their crops of raspberries, peaches, apples and vegetables. Wayne was also very active with the Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol, and he spent over 45 years as a member of the National Ski Patrol, earning many awards and commendations. He was also a past member of the La Grande Volunteer Fire Department as well as Grande Ronde Hospital Ambulance Service.
He will always be remembered for his fun demeanor, his love of western clothes, his dance shuffle in his cowboy boots. And his love for helping people and his comforting smile. He enjoyed spending time with his family whenever he could.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Montrose, Colorado; his daughter, Carla (Kelly) Crippin of Montrose; his son, Griffith (Yvonne Santiago) Williams of La Grande, Oregon; sister, Margaret “Penny” Moody of Portland, Oregon; granddaughters, Lindzey (Drew) Ruderman of Montrose, Nicole (Nicholas Parks) Santiago of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Monique Williams Santiago of La Grande, Oregon; his great-grandson, Henley J. Ruderman of Montrose; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hopewest, 725 S 4th St., Montrose, CO 81401 (https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/) or to Anthony Lakes Ski Patrol in care of amy@anthonylakes.com for the purchase of rescue equipment.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Montrose as well as La Grande, Oregon. A “Last Sweep” to honor Wayne will be held at Anthony Lakes, Oregon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home, Montrose.
