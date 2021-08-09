November 29, 1966 - July 8, 2021
Wesly Darren Kilgore, 54, lost his courageous four-year battle with ALS on July 8, 2021. Wes was born in Enterprise, Oregon, on November 29, 1966. He was an easygoing baby, an adventurous boy, and as a teen could best be described as fearless, a little naughty, and a profoundly loyal friend. He and his cronies found mischief, shenanigans and good times no matter where they were or what they were doing. He loved life, hunting, fishing and camping and his favorite place on earth to dwell was the Zumwalt Prairie. Wes attended school at Enterprise Elementary and graduated from Enterprise High School in 1985.
Wes attended BMCC where he earned his associate’s degree in Criminal Justice. Wes had an amazing career full of many opportunities and advancements. From 1991-1998 he worked for La Grande Police Department where he advanced from patrol to detective then into Narcotics. He also had a K-9 dog C-Zar who he adored and loved his time working in Narcotics with him. From 1998-2000 he worked at the Pendleton Police Department and was soon presented with the opportunity to advance into the position of lieutenant running the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, which he did until 2002. Both corrections and administration were new to him, but he jumped head first into the abyss and learned many valuable lessons in the two years he was there.
Then, in 2002 he landed his dream job, being the Chief of Police for the City of Enterprise, where he served until 2015. Being the Chief of Police for the city that he grew up in and loved was one of his greatest honors and proudest achievements. Second only to his role as dad to his adored children. They will forever be his paramount, proudest accomplishment and greatest legacy.
Wes was an active member of the Enterprise Elks Lodge #1829 and served as Esteemed Lecturing Knight 2003-2004, Esteemed Leading Knight 2004-2005, Exalted Ruler 2005-2006 and Treasurer 2006-2007.
Wes would want to be remembered as a dad, a son and a friend, If he loved you it was with a profound, deep and truthful love. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sherri Kilgore; children, Addie and Kade; parents, Jim and Ernestine Kilgore; sister, Staci Kilgore; and numerous cousins, aunts/uncles, nieces/nephews and so many dear friends.
Stubborn, tenacious and steadfast are words that describe his battle with ALS and he fought what he called the “little thief in the night” with the most honorable amount of determination imaginable. He always prided himself on not losing very many fights, and he fought this one to the bitter end when he conceded to the dominance of the thug and passed away at home, surrounded by his wife and children and the unwavering love of those closest to him.
Wes gained a lot of wisdom from life-lessons and was a believer in the power of God and the influence of AA. The serenity prayer was a part of his daily existence the last six years of his life. Wes was loved deeply, will be missed greatly and cherished always. In the spirit of Wes’s wishes to not have a “sad funeral — have a party” there will be a celebration of Wesly Darren Kilgore's life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Joseph Methodist Church followed by a remembrance get-together for family and friends at the Joseph Community Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.