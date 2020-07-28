September 11, 1997 - July 14, 2020
Whitney Koure Kirkeby Joyner, 22, passed away on July 14, 2020, at her home in Meridian, Idaho. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Liberty Park in Nampa. Whitney requested that everyone wear bright colors. Her favorite flower colors are pink, white and orange. Whitney’s family appreciates all the love and support through this difficult time.
Whitney was born in La Grande Oregon, on September 11, 1997, and was raised by her mother, Jennifer (Kirkeby) Krause, her grandparents Steve and Verla Kirkeby and her father, Wayne Joyner. When Whitney was 3 years old, she moved to the Boise area. Whitney graduated from Caldwell High School where she played basketball and made many friends. After graduating high school Whitney spent a short time living in Corvallis, Oregon, with her aunt Stephanie and her family while attending Linn Benton Community College.
Whitney decided she wanted to go to cosmetology school and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello. While Whitney was there, she, being an introvert, had a difficult time making friends, and being rather ambitious she joined Tri Sigma. One of this sorority’s purposes was to establish bonds of friendships, develop strong womanly character, and to impress upon their members high standards of conduct. Whitney participated in several charitable events planned by the sorority. Besides making many friends, Whitney received an award from the Greek Counsel for the highest chapter GPA at Sigma Sigma Sigma.
After a checkup It was discovered that Whitney had a rare form of cancer. Whitney was also an incredibly determined young woman with many dreams for her future, so she decided that she would have a positive attitude and not be defined by her diagnosis of cancer. After many treatments Whitney’s cancer went into remission, and she enjoyed a year of what she called “normal” life again. Just when Whitney was getting ready to return to cosmetology school to get her certification, the cancer returned. Whitney was given four more months with her family and friends.
Anyone who knew Whitney enjoyed her straight-faced sense of humor that occasionally was tinged with sarcasm. Whitney was outspoken and communicated in an open way with everyone she met. Whitney loved to shop, especially for beauty products as she explored new techniques to practice cosmetology. Whitney also had a passion for fashion, as observed when looking in her closet. Whitney would like to be remembered for the love and loyalty she had for her friends and family and her faith in Jesus Christ. Whitney was baptized recently while on her dream vacation and considered herself a member of Valley Fellowship in La Grande.
Whitney is survived by her mother, Jennifer Krause and husband, Ken; her father, Wayne Joyner and wife, Debbie; brother, Alijah Joyner; grandparents, Steve and Verla Kirkeby; aunts, Courtney Kirkeby and Stephanie Raleigh; cousins, Sawyer and Finn; and other cousins, stepbrothers and stepsisters. Whitney was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Glen and Iris Kirkeby and Verlee and Ken Jones, and grandparents, Henry and Dollie Joyner.
If you like to make donations in lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise ID 83712, or St Luke’s Hospice, 325 W. Idaho St., Boise ID 83702.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.