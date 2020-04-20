Obituary: WILFRED ARTHUR HAMANN

September 23, 1923 - April 2, 2020
The Hamann house is a very fine house with many cats, a few dogs, four daughters, seven grandchildren and many wonderful memories. Willie was preceded in death by his infant brother Leland, his parents, Clara and Arthur Hamann, and his wife Delpha Morehead Hamann (12/10/2019).
Willie was born September 3, 1923, on the family farm near Island City where he spent most of his life. He was a premature baby, so the doctor placed him in a cardboard boot box on the wood stove’s open oven door as a way of helping him begin his life. At age 5, the family moved to Island City and began a seed cleaning and selling business. Fumigating furniture was also a sideline at the site. Willie attended Island City School for eight years, before graduating from La Grande High School in 1941.
During his school years, he was active in a 4-H livestock club, showing at the Union County Fair and traveling by train with other club members and their animals in box cars to the Pacific International Livestock Exposition in Portland, Oregon. The livestock owners were not allowed to ride in the boxcars with the stock, but that rule was not always followed. Most of the exhibitors were never caught riding in the boxcars with their animals, but if they were, they were set off the train and had to buy tickets for regular train rides.
After graduating from high school, Willie helped his father in the seed business before enlisting in the Army in February of 1943 in Spokane, Washington. He served with the 529th Engineers Light Ponton Company in Patton’s Army.
The company took the Queen Elizabeth liner to an area near Shenstone and Tamworth, England. From there, the company landed on Utah beach three days after the invasion. Toward the end of the European war, Willie was in Austria and was assigned hay hauling duty to the rescued Lipizzaner horses brought back to the Spanish Riding School’s summer pastures by General Patton. Willie never told his horse-loving daughters about this until they were watching a Disney movie about it. Willie said the horses he rescued did not look as good as the ones in the movie. They were bags of bones much like the survivors at Dachau, the concentration camp he was at soon after the war ended, processing survivors and covering the open pit graves.
Before shipping home, he was a crane operator in Belgium when he broke two ribs, incurring his only war injury caused by the ball falling and wrapping a chain around his ribs.
After returning home on December 27, 1945, he began farming. He played City League baseball where he met Delpha Morehead, building a house in Island City, and marrying Delpha on December 3, 1950. Willie’s father Arthur Hamann, Claude Anson, and Willie started the “Hamann and Anson Ski Shop” in a part of the seed cleaning warehouse in Island City. It was a good winter business for these farmers. This ski shop also had a satellite store at “Little Alps Ski Area,” Oregon’s first ski area east of the Cascades. The shop’s big wood stove was a wintertime gathering spot for farmers to catch up on valley gossip and a fun place for the four daughters to walk to after school. The girls remember re-boxing ski boots and dusting skis (to this day, none of the girls like to dust).
Willie began farming in earnest in the 1950s. He and Delpha bought more land around the original farm where he was born. The Eisenhower years were good to farmers and the four daughters were born in that decade. The girls attended the same Island City School their father attended and loved their years there. Willie was an Island City volunteer fireman and chief in those years, as well as serving on the Island City School board, then an independent school district.
In 1963, Willie and Delpha built their house on the farm and moved in during the flood of ’64, a “flood of the century.” Willie was 1986 conservation farmer of the year and was pleased to be recognized. As a farmer, he was successful in diversifying the crops he raised. He was not afraid to try new crops and techniques. He loved his registered Angus cows (most of the time) and was a 4-H livestock leader for several years when his daughters were showing Angus cattle and sheep. The girls made some of their college money by raising and selling their cattle.
Willie planted mint and he and his son-in-law Pete Nilsson built a mint still to process the oil from their mint, and other farmers’ mint crops, too. Eventually, Willie’s daughter Becky and son-in-law Pete Nilsson took over the farming. At some point, Willie retired after a long and successful run as a farmer. He truly enjoyed farming and liked nothing more than driving his tractors and other machinery on his land. If Willie had not lost most of his eyesight, he would still be farming.
After he retired, he spent his energy babying his lawn. He drove his riding mower, keeping the grass trimmed short enough to putt on (pasture pool he called it), although he never did. But since he used to caddy at the country club as a kid, we guess he could have.
In 2019, the farm was designated as a “Century Farm.” Some of the grandkids had been helping with the farm for many years and are running it now. It is in good hands.
We would like to thank daughter Brenda for taking care of both Mom and Dad in their twilight years. Thanks also to caregiver Georgia James and the Heart and Home Hospice employees for their care during the last months of Dad’s life.
If anyone would like to donate to the local 4-H program or the Oregon Talking Books Library, it would bring a smile to his face.
