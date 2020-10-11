July 2, 1937 - October 1, 2020
William “Bill” Murrill took his last breath on October 1st, in his home in Middleton, Idaho, following a long illness. Bill was born on July 2, 1937, and was raised, along with his brother Don Murrill and sister Nola (Murrill) Clarneau, by parents Cecil and Wilma (Austin) Murrill on their ranch on Buford Ridge, Flora, Oregon. Bill’s parents, Cecil and Wilma, preceded him in passing as did Rhonda, who loved him as a dad, and Tony, the son of his best friend and younger brother, Don.
Bill left behind his cherished wife of 38 years, Wilma “Willy” (Harrington) Murrill, Cindy, Chris and Judy, who loved Bill as their dad. Bill was Grandpa Bill to 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Bill left behind his loving sister Nola, his brother Don and their families.
Bill was a lifelong rancher, Air Force veteran, maintenance man and locksmith, respected Wallowa County Brand Inspector, hunting and shooting partner, skilled woodworker, ammo loader, Dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin, neighbor and good friend. To say that Bill’s leaving left a big hole would be an understatement. Bill, with his shared wisdom, calm demeanor, firm handshake and hugs, and great stories told in that slow drawl brought many a smile to many a face.
No formal services will be held. Bill’s ashes will be cast where his parent’s ashes lie, when the weather is good, and his family present — Bill would like that.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.