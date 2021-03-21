February 6, 2939 - February 26, 2021
William Fred “Bill” Davis, 82, of Nampa and formerly of North Powder and La Grande, passed away February 26, 2021, at home with his wife, Marilee, by his side.
Bill, the youngest of five children, was born February 6, 1939, in Baker, Oregon, to William Ernest and Vivian Clare McGrath Davis. He grew up in North Powder on the family ranch that was purchased by his father and grandfather, John William Davis, in 1937.
Bill is the descendant of three early pioneer families in Union and Baker counties: his great grandparents, John Samuel and Susan Dealy Davis, who homesteaded the family ranch in North Powder in 1872; Patrick and Mary McGrath of Union; and Alfred and Ida Sisley Gardner of Sumpter and Baker. His grandfather, Walter McGrath, a coal dealer, served as mayor in North Powder for more than 35 years.
Bill attended Powder Valley High School where he was active in basketball, football, 4H, FFA, and orchestra, where he played the trombone. After graduating in 1957, Bill began his college education at Oregon State College. He had a very close relationship with his grandparents Walter and Leila McGrath and visited them in their home often. Walter also played the trombone and offered to give Bill the trombone he played at dances throughout Union and Baker counties if he made the Oregon State marching band, which Bill accomplished.
In 1958 Bill transferred to Eastern Oregon College in La Grande, and in the fall of 1959, he transferred to Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls. There he met his first wife, Sandra Lare, at the new student dance at the Student Union, and their first date was a drive-in movie and spilt coffee. The summer of 1960, Bill returned to North Powder to help his parents run the family ranch. He loved working on the ranch and had a special talent in knowing everything about individual cows. Bill and Sandra were married August 6, 1960, in Baker, Oregon, and had two children, son, Jeff, and daughter, Debbie. Bill was a hands-on dad who assisted with feeding, changing diapers, and bath time and loved his children very much. After the death of his father, Bill and his mother, Vivian, continued to run the ranch and shared the daily duties.
Bill was active in his community. In 1960 he joined the Elks Lodge in Baker, where he remained a member until transferring to the Elks Lodge in Nampa, Idaho. He was also a member of the North Powder Order of Masonic Lodge from 1967 to 1988. He attained the E. A. Degree, the Fellow Craft degree, and became Master of Lodge in 1971. He was a past member of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association in Baker and later joined the Scottish Rite and Shriners.
Bill moved with his family to La Grande in May of 1980 after the sale of the North Powder ranch. He joined Cornett Real Estate in La Grande as a sales associate in 1981. Here he met his future wife, Marilee Clara Bradley, and they married on February 18, 1984, in Boise, Idaho. Together they worked on a dairy farm in Marsing, Idaho, for a short time and eventually made their home in Nampa. Bill began working for the University of Idaho Caine Veterinary Teaching Facility in Caldwell, Idaho, in 1984. He enjoyed working with the animals until his retirement in June 2002. Bill and Marilee enjoyed woodworking crafts and attending craft shows to sell their products. They also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Eagles Lodge and were known to kick up their heels on the dance floor. They shared a love for the outdoors, camping, traveling, and visiting family, and they made many trips to visit their children, granddaughter, Breanna, and great-grandson, Ayden.
In 2018 Bill was diagnosed with kidney failure and their traveling slowed down, but never his love for his family. Marilee was by his side every step of the way, and she stated he was a great patient. He never complained about anything and always tried to stay upbeat and positive, even during hospitalizations and trying times. He will be missed by his family, friends and others who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Marilee of Nampa; son, Jeffrey Davis of La Grande; granddaughter and great-grandson, Breanna and Ayden William Davis, both of Island City; former wife and friend, Sandra Davis of La Grande; sister, Jessie Lou Cox of Spokane; and nieces and nephews and their spouses, Carol and Roger Hildebrandt, Scott and Tamara Myers, Michelle and Bruce Vinson, Kimber and Michael Haley, and Kelly and Andrew Beavor.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Kay Davis; parents, William and Vivian Davis; infant brother, Walter John Davis; sisters and their spouses, Betty and Kenneth Myers and Jeannette and Robert Kellar; brother-in-law, Edward Lee Cox; nieces, Cathy Peplinski and Lucinda Higley; and nephew, Martin Davis Myers.
Memorial contributions may be made to DaVita Nampa Dialysis Center, 846 Park Center, Nampa, ID 83651.
