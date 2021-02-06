August 17, 1927 - February 1, 2021
William “Bill” Fred Howell, 93, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021, at Wildflower Lodge, La Grande. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at the Summerville Cemetery. The service is open to the public and will honor both Bill and Florence. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Casual and warm attire is encouraged. The graveside service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the "Funeral Video" button near the bottom of the home page just before 11 a.m.
Bill was born on August 17, 1927, in LaGrande to Oscar and Helen (Green) Howell.
Bill lived his whole life in Imbler and attended Imbler schools. Bill loved his family, farming and his community. He once said, “Why go anywhere else, I have it all right here.” That quote followed a trip to Maui in 1993 where Bill declared, “Just a whole lot of people doing nothing.” Bill was a true gentleman and always had a twinkle in his eyes.
Bill began farming on his own in 1946. The original farm had been in the family for over 80 years at that time. The farm was initially purchased by Bill’s grandfather from the Imbler family for whom the town was named. Although Bill rarely took a day off from farming, he managed to stay very involved in the local agriculture community, serving on several boards and committees, and was awarded many honors for his service. Bill tried to always make time to attend an Imbler High School football game and in 65+ years he rarely missed an Imbler home basketball game.
Bill was an accomplished musician. He sang “live” on the local radio station at the age of 9. His singing and trumpet playing were a key part of his first 60 years. In 1946, he played with a group called the Vets. Later, he had his own band and regularly played for local high school and college dances as well as the Elks club and other dance venues. Bill first met his future wife, Florence, when she called Bill to see if his band was available to play for a dance at Eastern Oregon College. That phone call led to a first date, then 65 years of marriage.
Bill was also an accomplished small-bore rifle marksman. He competed as a young man around Oregon and won several trophies and awards including the state title on at least two occasions. His marksmanship served him well on his annual elk hunting trips mostly to the Minam River area. Elk hunting was Bill's only true vacation time. He enjoyed the camaraderie of his hunting buddies. Bill and his best friend, Mel Elder, started hunting together in 1946 and continued to “go to elk camp” until just a few years ago. Bill also had his private pilot’s license and was a Navy Seaman during World War II.
Bill is survived by his four children, Curt Howell (Annette) of La Grande, Kristy Searles (Vin) of Salem, Ann Spring (Mike) of Dayton, Washington, and Mark Howell (Tina) of Imbler; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; niece, Patty Gooderham, and nephew Ladd Parker; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Florence, in August 2020; his parents, Oscar and Helen; his brother, Dick Howell; and his sister, Marjorie Parker.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Imbler Education Foundation, PO Box 95, Imbler, Oregon 97841, or to Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care, 2104 Cove Ave. Suite A, La Grande, Oregon 97850, or to Wildflower Lodge, 508 16th St., La Grande, Oregon 97850.
