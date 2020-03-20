— courtesy of Loveland Funeral Chapel
March 23 — DONNA DICKENSON: 10 a.m. memorial service, Lostine Presbyterian Church; followed by lunch at Enterprise VFW Hall.
March 23 — MARY RUCKMAN: 2 p.m. graveside service, Summerville Cemetery.
April 3 — LOREN FIHN: 5 p.m. burial of cremains, Island City Cemetery; followed by reception dinner.
April 18 — LINDA JOHNSTON: 1 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Elgin Community Center.
June 4 — SANDI BENSON: 11 a.m. celebration of life and potluck, Riverside Park, La Grande.
