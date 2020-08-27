Please follow guidelines regarding face coverings and social distancing at all services.
Aug. 28 — JOYCE STEVENS: 11 a.m. outdoor funeral, Cove Baptist Church; 1 p.m. graveside service, Grandview Cemetery, La Grande; bring your own seating.
Aug. 29 — MIKE MAY: 4 p.m. memorial service, Riverside Park Pavilion, La Grande.
Aug. 30 — MARILYN RICE: 5 p.m. celebration of life, Riverside Park Pavilion, La Grande.
—calendar courtesy of Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande
