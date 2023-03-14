March 18 — GLENNA BAKER & EARNEST BAKER: 10 a.m. joint graveside service (casual dress preferred), Highland Cemetery, Elgin.
March 18 — LES THURBER: 2 p.m. celebration of life (casual dress preferred), Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande; followed by a graveside service at Grandview Cemetery, then a reception at La Grande American Legion Post 43, 301 Fir St.
March 25 — SHIRLEY KEAGLE: 2 p.m. celebration of life (casual dress preferred), Cove Baptist Church.
March 26 — GENA VOLLMER-YATES: 3 p.m. memorial service and potluck, Riverside Park Pavilion, La Grande.
April 13 — TIM WANICHEK: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. celebration of life potluck, Cove Sportsman Club.
Out-of-area services
March 16 — LEONARD MORSE: 2 p.m. funeral, indoor mausoleum at Valley View Memorial Park & Mausoleum, 24235 NE Dayton Ave., Newberg.
April 2 — CHRIS NOYES: 2 p.m. celebration of life, Payette County Fairgrounds, 310 East Blvd., New Plymouth, Idaho.
