Sept. 3 — NYLE ROLLINS: 1 p.m. celebration of life, Fred Beeman Park, Island City.
Sept. 4 — JEFF BOND: 1 p.m. celebration of life, Lone Hawk Ranch, 57899 Hwy 237, Union.
Sept. 4 — MARJORIE JARVIS, KATHLEEN HATTON & JOAN JARVIS: 3 p.m. joint memorial service, The Barn at Tamarack Springs, Summerville.
Sept. 10 — THORVAL BURROWS: 1 p.m. celebration of life and dinner, Wallowa Senior Center.
Sept. 10 — LEE FRIES: 11 a.m. graveside service, Summerville Cemetery (casual dress preferred); gathering follows at the Summerville Tavern.
Sept. 17 — ROBERTA WITHERSPOON: 2 p.m. celebration of life and potluck, Elgin Community Center (casual dress preferred; bring a side dish or dessert if you wish).
Sept. 2 — DAN HAMRE: 11 a.m. service with military honors, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise; noon to 3 p.m. memorial service, VFW Capitol City Post 63, 8931 W. Ardene St., Boise.
Sept. 30 — JOHN FARRAR SR.: 9:30 a.m. memorial service, Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent, Washington.
