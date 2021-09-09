Nilia Mae Van Enkevort, 93, of Kennewick, Washington, and formerly of La Grande and Baker City, died Aug. 20, 2021, at her home. A private interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Nilia was born Dec. 12, 1927, to Clyde Allen and Bertha (Uptagrafft) Allen in Eureka, Montana, as the family was moving west. They settled in Concrete, Washington, where the family farmed until purchasing a boardinghouse in Seattle.
As a teenager during the war years, Nilia worked for Bartell’s Drug Store. On Jan. 12, 1945, she married Roy Weisenberger. In the 1960s they owned and operated Roy’s Corral in Baker City and Roy’s Chuck Wagon in La Grande. She and her daughter operated Nyla’s Fashions in La Grande from 1980 to 1992.
Nilia and Roy later moved to the Tri-Cities, Washington, where they owned and operated restaurants. Nilia opened and operated Nyla’s Fashions in the mall in 1983 until her retirement.
Roy preceded Nilia in death on Jan. 25, 2000. In 2014 she married Ronald Van Enkevort, and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Nilia was a member of the La Grande Seventh-day Adventist Church. She was a worker bee, enjoying whatever her work was, but she also enjoyed playing pinochle and loved making visits to the ocean.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Carl Bond of La Grande; sons, Roy Weisenberger Jr., Alan Weisenberger, Bill Weisenberger and Garth Weisenberger and wife, Linda, all of Tri-Cities, Washington; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by four brothers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850.
