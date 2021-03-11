1931-2021 • La Grande
Raymond Marshall Johnson, 89, of La Grande, died March 1 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held March 19 at 11 a.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 11 a.m.
Raymond was born April 21, 1931, in Farnam, Nebraska, to Marion and Rhoda Johnson. He resided in Farnam, Nebraska, and in Prineville, Island City, Wallowa, Imbler and La Grande. He attended school through the eighth grade in Farnam.
Raymond served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1953 and received service medals, including Korean Service Medals, United Nations Service Medal, Nationals Defense Service Medal and a Medical Badge.
On Sept. 3, 1954, he married Agnes Mae Melgard in Stockville, Nebraska. Their marriage lasted until Agnes passed away on July 14, 2008.
Raymond grew up on the farm and farmed and ranched most of his adult life. In the latter years he was employed with Henderson Logging Fuel Co. He was an avid hunter and lived for elk hunting in the Minam. He loved to fish and continued to until late in his life. His fishing trips with his sons up the Grande Ronde River and Catherine Creek were squeezed in between farming duties.
Raymond didn’t play sports while in school, as farming took up his time, but he was always up for playing catch with a softball or a football and played basketball with his sons on a court his son constructed in the barn loft.
Boxing was an activity Raymond enjoyed when he was in the Army, and he didn’t miss a Muhammad Ali fight if he could tune it into his pickup radio.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Larry and Barb Johnson of Imbler, Bruce and Tammy Johnson of Oregon City, and Janice Welke of Dallas; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Rhoda Johnson; wife, Agnes Johnson; brother, Gordon Johnson; sister, Darlene Herndon; and grandson, Alan.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
