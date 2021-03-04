1933-2021 • Elgin
Agnes Sudway, 87, of Elgin, died Feb. 26 at a local care facility. At her request, there will not be a service.
Agnes was born Aug. 26, 1933, in Death Valley, California, to Tom and Susie (Bilson) Wilson. She resided in Death Valley for 32 years, then lived in Gemmel, Minnesota, for nine years until moving to Elgin, where she lived for 46 years.
Agnes attended schools in Death Valley and graduated from Death Valley High School. On Sept. 30, 1964, she married Edward Sudway in Goldsfield, Nevada.
Agnes was a devoted mother and loving wife. She enjoyed oil painting and received many awards and ribbons. She also was an avid reader.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Edward; son, Charles Sudway of Pahrump, Nevada; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one niece and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Susie; brother, Clyde Wilson; son, Tom Sudway; and nephew, Walkeen Wilson.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.