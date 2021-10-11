Albert Dean Boyle, 62, of Elgin, died Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Also known as Al, he was born March 2, 1959, in Medford, to Robert Boyle and Sandy Schofield. He resided in Elgin. He and Barbara Parker celebrated their love of more than 20 years by being married on Dec. 26, 2019.
Al was employed by Tidewater Construction for more than 20 years. He especially enjoyed working on the Minam Road project, helping to make Oregon roads safer for all.
Al loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping. These activities always made him happy.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Parker of Elgin; children, Geri Holtz of Medford, Frankiee Boyle of Medford, Tessa Boyle of Medford, and Leon Parker of Elgin; mother, Sandy Schofield of Medford; sister, Cheri Lea of Medford; 10 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Chadd Boyle, and father, Robert Boyle.
