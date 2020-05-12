La Grande • 1915-2020
Alfred Edwin Johnson, 105, died May 8 at his home in La Grande. A graveside service and dedication of the grave will be held May 18 at Hillcrest Cemetery. A joint memorial service at the LDS Stake Center on Gekeler Lane for him and his wife, Virginia, will be held later. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Known as Al, he was born March 3, 1915, in Emmett, Idaho, to Lorenzo and Clara Viola (Gilbert) Johnson. He worked in mills before he met his future wife, Virginia Anderson, in Union. On Dec. 24, 1941, they were married by her father. He then went to watchmaking school.
In 1942, Al was drafted into the U.S. Army, and he served until 1945. He was very proud of his military service. After his honorable discharge as a buck sergeant, Al became a watchmaker and then a cobbler at the family business, Anderson’s Shoe and Leather Goods, which is still operated by his son Keith. After he retired, Al worked for the U.S. Forest Service in the warehouse and various other jobs around the valley.
Al was a faithful and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed family and gardening.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Keith of La Grande, Paul and Janet of St. George, Utah, and Russell and Kristy of Salem; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 79 years, Virginia, last month; three brothers; and one sister.
