1944-2020 • Formerly of Cove
Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario and formerly of Cove, died May 13 after a short triumphant battle with cancer. A celebration of her life will be held July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Ascension School on Church Street in Cove (pending lifting of restrictions).
Alice was born Dec. 24, 1944, in Denver, Colorado, to Clifford and Berenice Taylor. She was raised in Cove along with her siblings, Stephen, Melody, Marilee and Grant. She graduated from high school in 1963 from Cove Secondary School. Shortly thereafter she married Gary Gipson and gave birth to her first of four children, Lisa.
Alice studied medical transcription at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario from 1987-1990. She held many occupations over the years and retired from Holy Rosary Medical Center in Ontario in 2011.
Alice loved gardening, fishing, camping and her family. She was gifted at knitting and crocheting and passed many treasures to her loved ones over the years.
Surviving relatives include her sister, Melody Evans of Gold Canyon, Arizona; brother, Grant Born of Cove; daughters, Lisa Cain, Christy Waggoner and Marilee Gripton; son, Wade Gipson; and seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.