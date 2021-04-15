1959-2021 • Union
Alice Marie Literal, 61, of Union, died April 2 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life was held April 10.
Alice was born April 26, 1959, in Boise, Idaho, to Robert and Elizabeth (Churchill) Raldolph. She resided in Boise, Idaho, and in Union.
Alice was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid hunter, fisher, camper, gardener and seamstress. She also enjoyed coaching T-ball.
Surviving relatives include her children, Rochelle Hammond and husband, Matt, of Union, Raychelle McLean of La Grande, and Jerry Keagle Jr. of North Powder; sister, Lillian Smith; brother, Frank Randolph; and 18 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Elizabeth; brothers, Blair Randolph and Mike Randolph; and sister, Amy Randolph.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.