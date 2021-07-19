1958-2021
La Grande
Allen Gene Lee, 63, of La Grande, died July 8, 2021, at his residence. No service is planned at this time.
Allen was born April 4, 1958, in La Grande, to Ralph Lee and Shirley (Needham) Lee. He resided in Cove; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and La Grande. He graduated from Cove High School.
Allen worked for Organic Farms Company. He enjoyed fishing and being with his friends and family.
Surviving relatives include his brothers, Jack Dalton and wife, Deana, of Granger, Washington, and Doug Taylor of Cove; sisters, Fonda Herrera and husband, Johnny, of Spokane, Washington, Sue Taylor of Pendleton, and Teresa Taylor of Clarkston, Idaho; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; brother, Don Dalton; and sister, Beverly Dalton.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
