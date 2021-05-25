1954-2021 • La Grande
Alvin Dean Montgomery, 66, of La Grande, died May 11, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later time.
Alvin was born Aug. 24, 1954, in Denver, Colorado, to William Alvin and A. Nadine (Tinkel) Montgomery. He resided in Clackamas County and Union County. He attended schools in the Clackamas County School District. He married Arlene Zemke in 1997.
Alvin was an accomplished heavy equipment operator and a member of the IUOE #701/Operating Engineers. He was employed at the family gravel pit in Carver, Portland Road and Drive, Montgomery Brothers Trucking and Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. In Union County, he was also employed at Rainbow Cab and the Longbranch.
Alvin enjoyed music. He played guitar, bass guitar and drums on occasion. He was a singer and a songwriter who wrote and composed more than 100 original songs. His greatest enjoyment was performing for an audience. Alvin was founder and member of several bands, including Sweetalker, which performed on the Portland music circuit, and the Huckleberries in Union County.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Arlene; children and spouses, Jason and Caitlin Montgomery of Union, Melissa and Nick Maszy of Gladstone, Jon and Christa Montgomery of Canby, and Alycia and Josh Reinertsen of Milwaukie; sister, Wilma Montgomery of Gladstone; brother, Bill Montgomery of St. Louis, Missouri; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Glenda Montgomery of Carver; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Nadine Montgomery.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
