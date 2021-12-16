Alvin Richard Bennett, 81, of La Grande, died Dec. 11, 2021, at a local care facility.
Alvin was born March 11, 1940, in La Grande, to Alvin Bennett and Helen (McPherson) Bennett. He was raised in Union and graduated from Union High School. He resided in Union and Wallowa; Alaska; Adams; and Utah. He was married to Elva Lee Lovely, June Marie Grover and Bernadine Burns.
Alvin worked in logging, trucking, welding, farming and as a mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, leather work, family and pets.
Survivors include his children, Sherry Odegaard of Orofino, Idaho, Terrie Spalding of Orofino, Idaho, Mike Bennett of La Grande, Rob Burns of Wallowa, Mark Burns of Lostine, Justin Burns of Wallowa, and Kevin Burns of Wallowa; brother, Alan Bennett of Imbler; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Helen Bennett; daughter, Tonya Bennett; and grandsons, Ryan Bennett and Kyle Flerchinger.
