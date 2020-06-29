1983-2020 • La Grande
Amanda Nicole Smith, 36, of La Grande, died June 23 at her residence. No service is planned at this time.
Amanda was born Nov. 17, 1983, in Sherman, Texas, to David R. and Peggy L. (Brewer) Smith. She attended Crook County Elementary School and Crook County High School and graduated from Union County High School.
Amanda worked in the office at the Union County High School as a volunteer. She enjoyed books, coloring and playing games. She was a member of the Special Olympics and won a silver medal, in the fast walk, and a gold medal.
Surviving relatives include her mother, Peggy Smith of La Grande, and sister, Kimberly Wittenburg, of Juliaetta, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her father, David R. Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.