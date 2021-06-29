1916-2021
Formerly of La Grande
Anita M. Pipes, 104, of Kennewick, Washington, and formerly of La Grande, died June 25, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Anita was born Dec. 12, 1916, in Quincy, Illinois, to Arthur and Hulda (Schroeder) Herrmann. She lived in the La Grande area for 87 years, attending grade school in Island City and graduating from La Grande High School.
Anita graduated from Gem City Business College in Quincy, Illinois, in 1938. Over the years she did bookkeeping for several companies in La Grande, including Paul Bunyan Company, Montgomery Ward and Fountain Wholesale.
On July 4, 1940, Anita married Taylor Roby Pipes in Weiser, Idaho. Anita and Taylor were quiet philanthropists, giving generously to many local and regional causes. Taylor preceded her in death in 2003.
Anita always enjoyed music. At the age of 9 she began playing the violin and rode her horse to her violin lessons. She played in the high school symphony and later was a founding member of the Grande Ronde Symphony. She played with the symphony for 26 years and served as Concert Mistress for many years. When she was 67, she learned to play the autoharp, and she began piano lessons at the age of 88.
Anita enjoyed her role as a homemaker. She always did the wash on Mondays and baked bread on Tuesdays. She followed the stock market almost daily for 50 years. Her hobbies included salmon and trout fishing all over the Northwest and pheasant hunting. She enjoyed camping, domestic and international travel and playing all kinds of cards including bridge.
When she was 72, Anita started using a computer, and she was still sending emails on her iPad shortly before her death.
After Taylor’s death, Anita moved to Walla Walla, Washington, where she resided at Wheatland Village for 16 years. She moved to Parkview Manor Estates in Kennewick, Washington, in 2020 following a stroke.
Surviving relatives include her daughters and sons-in-law, Janice and Tim Kerns of Haines and Jean and David Conklin of Pasco, Washington; two granddaughters and two grandsons; six great-grandchildren; and three nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Taylor, and a brother, Harry Herrmann.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
