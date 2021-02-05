1926-2021 • Formerly of Union
Ann-Ara Black, 94, formerly of Union, died Jan. 28 in Ukiah, California. Burial will be Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Union Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Union. Arrangements are by Eversole Mortuary of Ukiah, California.
Ann-Ara was born March 4, 1926, in Parowan, Utah, to Silas and Mabel Ward. She was married to Warren Black.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Lee Bowers, Craig and Joan Van Housen, Noma Van Housen and Gary Farnsworth, Melody Blaque, and Niki and Daniel Bienkowski; sister, Idonna Ward Cantrell; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one (soon to be two) great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Black; sister, Verla Ward Cooper; brothers-in-law, William Cooper and Rick Cantrell; and son-in-law, Al Bowers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a hospice or charity of your choice.
