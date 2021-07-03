1942-2021
Union
Annette Marion Cheatham, 78, of Union and formerly of Elgin, died June 21, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of her life will be held July 10 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Christian Church. A family gathering will follow the service at Golden Crown, 1116 Adams Ave., La Grande.
Annette was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Baker City, to Clarence Marion and Blanche Ada (Spivey) Pearce. She married Arthur D. Cheatham, who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2016.
Surviving relatives include her daughters Julia Musk of Muskegon, Michigan, and Cindi Stawicki of Goldendale, Washington, both formerly of Elgin.
