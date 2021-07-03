Annette M. (Pearce) Cheatham obit photo

1942-2021

Union

Annette Marion Cheatham, 78, of Union and formerly of Elgin, died June 21, 2021, at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. A celebration of her life will be held July 10 at 1 p.m. at the La Grande First Christian Church. A family gathering will follow the service at Golden Crown, 1116 Adams Ave., La Grande.

Annette was born Oct. 3, 1942, in Baker City, to Clarence Marion and Blanche Ada (Spivey) Pearce. She married Arthur D. Cheatham, who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2016.

Surviving relatives include her daughters Julia Musk of Muskegon, Michigan, and Cindi Stawicki of Goldendale, Washington, both formerly of Elgin.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Cheatham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.