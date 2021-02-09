1962-2021 • Summerville
Anthony “Tony” Ray Boesch, 58, of Summerville, died Jan. 29.
Known as Tony, he was born Nov. 20, 1962, in Vancouver, Washington, where he was raised and attended Minnehaha Grade School and Hudson’s Bay High School.
Tony married Nicole Raley on July 11, 1993. Coming into the marriage they each had one child. Tony had a daughter, Tiffany, and Nicole had a son, Joshua. Together they had a son, Tristan. The marriage ended in divorce. Later Tony met Sailor Templar and gained another son, Travis.
Growing up Tony loved to trail ride and game on horses (pole bending, barrel racing, keyhole, scurries, etc.). He loved adventuring and grew up loving the outdoors. As an adult he rode snowmobiles, Jet Skis and four-wheelers, and recently he took up riding his Harley with his best friend, Bryan Wollenweber.
Tony played hard and worked hard. He was a premier brick and stone mason of the Northwest. He was the owner of American Eagle Masonry and went on to own American Eagle Sunrooms. His work was showcased several years in a row in the Parade of Homes. He built the Welcome to Vancouver sign as you enter Washington. One of his latest undertakings was the mill in Whipple Creek Park in Ridgefield, Washington. He took pride in his work and settled for nothing less than perfection. Later he went to college and earned an associate’s degree in carpentry.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Tiffany Vara; sons, Tristan Boesch and Travis Templar; mother and stepfather, Joan and Elvin Peters; stepmother, Sandy Boesch; sister, Joni Billups; brother and sister-in-law, David and Cricket Christianson; and six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Boesch, and brother, Rick Haycock.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of your choice in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
