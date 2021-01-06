1953-2020 • La Grande
Anthony “Tony” Wilson Prince, 67, of La Grande, died Dec. 28, 2020, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Tony, he was born Sept. 9, 1953, in Enterprise, to Lester and Ruby (Lyman) Prince. He resided in Enterprise, Island City, Union and La Grande. Tony worked as a ranch hand for local ranches.
Surviving relatives include his sister, Ina Feldmann of Portland, and three nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Lester, and brother, Michael Prince.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
