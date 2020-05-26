La Grande • 1949-2020
Anto Jally, 70, of La Grande, died May 21 at his residence. A private viewing and funeral will be held.
Anto was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Jaluit, Marshall Islands, to Boob and Lesmon Jally. He resided in the Marshall Islands and then moved to La Grande. He married Bona Bellu.
Anto was employed as a taxi driver and also worked for the Oregon Trail Mountain Spring Water Bottling Company.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Bona; children and their spouses, Henty Boob and Femika, Lesmon Lauror and Pinkal, Lan Bob and Jamios, Andrew Bob and Yoneko, Bob Bob, Wina Jonie and Kitton, and Otina Libokmeto and Andre, all of La Grande, and Mona Atlong and Tomak of Arkansas; 22 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Boob and Lesmon Jally; sister, Armi Pejana; and brother, Gepty Jally.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
