Arthur “Mike” Wells Brennan, 99, the eldest son of the late actor Walter Brennan, died Sept. 13, 2021, at his home outside Joseph. A public graveside service will be held Oct. 2 at 10:30 a.m. at Joseph Prairie Creek Cemetery.
Known as Mike, he was born Jan. 6, 1922, in Los Angeles, California, to Walter and Ruth Brennan. He grew up in Southern California with his brother, Andy, and sister, Ruthie.
Mike first moved to Wallowa County in 1941 when his parents purchased Lightning Creek Ranch. There he met and married Florence Irene Whitman. They were married for 60 years and raised eight children.
Mike served in the U.S. Army during World War II, from 1944 to 1945. After his discharge, he returned to Wallowa County and eventually became the manager of the Brennan Ranch on Lightning Creek for the next 30 years.
After retirement, Mike and Florence joined the Wallowa County Good Sam RV Club. They enjoyed traveling and spent their winters in Yuma, Arizona.
Surviving relatives include his children and their partners, Patricia Brennan and Jeff Voss of Matthews, North Carolina, Jim and Marilyn Brennan of Joseph, Dennis and Peggy Brennan of Enterprise, Mary Brennan and Steve Mead of Willow River, B.C., Canada, Tammy and Mike Crawford of Enterprise, Caroline and Frank Ward of Enterprise, and Will Brennan and Shannon McGuire of Heath, Texas; 16 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence; eldest son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Judy; and siblings, Andy and Ruthie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Katherine's Catholic Church in Enterprise or Community Connection of Wallowa County in Enterprise.
