1931-2020 • La Grande
Artie Thielen, 88, of La Grande, died Aug. 24 at her home. A celebration of her life will begin at 3 p.m. Sept. 4 at the White Barn Estate, 62788 Hunter Road. She will be privately interred with her husband at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Artie was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Nyssa, to W. Orville and Bluebelle Thielen. Besides Nyssa, the family lived in several places when she was a child, including Kentucky, Ontario and Mt. Emily Logging Camp, where her teacher had her help instruct the younger children. They then moved to Union, and she graduated from Union High School with the class of 1949.
Union is where Artie met Elery Thielen at the roller rink. They were married Oct. 14, 1949, at her mother’s home. Artie was a stay-at-home mom until their children were in school. She then worked at St. Joseph Hospital and later at Grande Ronde Hospital, where she was a laundry supervisor until retiring in 1996.
Artie was very involved in the lives of her children. She was a Sunday school teacher at the United Methodist Church in La Grande and was a Brownie and 4-H leader and summer swim team parent. She also was very involved with her two grandchildren, being their babysitter while their mother worked. Artie’s family was very important to her, and she and Elery made sure they had everything they needed.
Artie was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha’s Beta Theta chapter, affectionately known as “The Girls.” Artie and Elery belonged to a pinochle club of friends for many years. Her children learned the pinochle game and played with her many times, up until her passing.
Artie enjoyed the outdoors, picking huckleberries and camping. She played volleyball for many years in the city league. Artie traveled many places with her husband throughout his career, and when great-grandchildren arrived, she traveled often to visit them and watch them grow up. She was called “GG” and loved by them.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, David and Shannon of La Grande and Sharon and Brad of Island City; two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and brother and sister-in-law, Sam Henry and Margie of the Philippines.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elery, in 2008; brothers, Butch and Phillip; and sister, Bonnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Heart ‘n Home Hospice & Palliative Care, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.danielsknopp.com.
