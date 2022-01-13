May 11, 1934 - December 22, 2021
Audrey Bell Bean, formerly of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on December 22, 2021. Her service will be held on Saturday, January 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints at 11206 McAlister Road, Island City, Oregon.
Audrey was born on May 11, 1934, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Philip William Bell and Erma Doris (Perry) Bell. She resided in Salt Lake City, Utah; Ontario, Oregon; La Grande, Oregon; and Meridian, Idaho.
Audrey enjoyed the outdoors and playing sports such as golf, tennis, softball, and volleyball. She loved to travel and visited many places including the Grand Canyon, Mount Rushmore, the New England States, Florida, Hawaii, Mexico, Canada, and Europe. Audrey had an adventurous spirit. In her twenties, she learned to pilot a plane. Even in her eighties she was up for new things, like riding a zip-line or going for a 4-wheeler ride.
Audrey wasn’t afraid of hard work. Her first job, as a child, was delivering newspapers for the La Grande Observer. Later she worked as a bookkeeper for the Ore-Ida Potato Company in Ontario. For many years, Audrey drove a school bus for the La Grande School District. Her last few years of driving were her favorite. She changed from the full size bus to the smaller special education bus. She often told stories about the sweet children she had the opportunity to be with each day.
Audrey had many interests. She and her sister, Marita Cuthbert, purchased the Hobby Habit in La Grande where they sold many of her favorite hobby items. Audrey also loved to restore things, from campers to cars. She and David would purchase a used RV and remodel it to meet their travel needs. Her most recent project was the complete restoration of a 1927 Whippet.
Audrey was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served an eighteen-month mission for her church to England and Ireland. She also served faithfully in ward and stake callings; as a temple worker at the Boise, Idaho, Temple; and as a CES Missionary to the singles ward with her husband.
More important to Audrey, than all the things she did, was her family. She never missed an opportunity to spend time with family, whether it was traveling to visit children and grandchildren or spending time at the family cabin. She loved her family and being with them. In her final years she moved to Meridian, Idaho, to be closer to family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, David Storey Bean; as well as her parents; brothers, Richard, Wayne and Fred Bell; and her sister, Marita Cuthbert. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Jeff Bean (and Tyna, of Bentonville, Arkansas), Jeanette Bean Ockerman (and Curtis, of Meridian, Idaho), and Jim Bean (and Debbi, of Tigard, Oregon). She is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. She will be greatly missed.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.