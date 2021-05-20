1928-2021 • La Grande
Barbara Joyce Buce, 92, of La Grande, died May 15, 2021. A memorial service will be held June 5 at 11 a.m. at the Damascus Road Community Church, La Grande.
Barbara, better known as Bobby, and lovingly known as “The Queen,” was born Nov. 6, 1928, in The Dalles, to Frank and Daisy Weatherford. She was a classy lady who grew up driving a wheat truck on her family’s ranch in Olex. She attended Arlington High School and later Northwest Nazarene College.
At sunrise on Easter morning in April 1950, Bobby married Thomas A. Buce on the 50-yard-line at Arlington High School. They had three children, then moved to Corvallis where she worked to put Tom through school at Oregon State University.
Tom’s employment at Boeing moved the family to Seattle, Washington, where they resided until retirement. While in Seattle Bobby owned her own real estate company, where she flipped houses using her interior design skills.
Even after Bobby was retired, she never stopped being active. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling, whether it was on a cruise or somewhere around the world, but her heart always belonged on her ranch in Grant County on Rudio Mountain. Her last chapter was moving to La Grande, where she attended church and made many new friends.
Bobby was well known for her sense of humor, fast-paced lifestyle, generosity and timeless beauty. She honestly believed everything should be covered in diamonds, or “bling blings” as she called them.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Alana and Bill Durand, Heidi Zimmerlee-McCrary, and Tom M. and Carol Buce; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Daisy Weatherford; siblings, Earl and Gayle Weatherford; grandchildren, Shannon Zimmerlee-Halverson and Jamie Zimmerlee; and great-grandchild, Charlotte Edwards.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
