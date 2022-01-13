Barbara Price Smith passed away on December 28, 2021, peacefully in her apartment in La Grande, Oregon. She was born in Glendale, California, on April 21, 1933, to parents Harold Price and Margaret Alice Batchelor Price. Barbara lived in West Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Santa Ana in California; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and then Richland, Washington, until March 2020 when she moved to La Grande, Oregon, to be near one of her daughters. She married Hayden Phipps Smith on March 17, 1951, in Yuma, Arizona.
She was a wonderful mother raising and caring for four children. She also bred goats for many years in Albuquerque and West Richland. Because of that hobby, some of her grandchildren called her Grandma Goat. She was also an avid quilter, producing many amazing quilts, many of which she donated to charities. She kept busy sewing almost to the end.
Along with her husband, Hayden, Barbara delivered meals to the elderly for the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels for over 14 years. They also worked and served meals at the Tri-City Union Gospel Mission for many years. She was an active member of Richland Church of Christ. One of her passions was travel. Barbara and Hayden spent their retirement traveling the world and many parts of the United States. They especially enjoyed their time on sailboats in the Caribbean.
She is survived by three of her four children, Craig Smith (Denise) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Scott Smith (Lisa) of Talkeetna, Alaska, and Teresa Smith-Dixon (Craig) of La Grande, Oregon. Her daughter, Linda Smith, preceded her in death. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and her younger brother, Larry Price of California.
A memorial service will be held January 15, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Richland Church of Christ.
