July 10, 1933 - January 3, 2022
Barbara Mae Weishaar, 88, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022. Graveside services will be held at the Island City Cemetery Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family. A memorial service to honor Barbara’s life will be arranged for a later date.
Barbara was born July 10, 1933, in Clarkston, Washington, to Dale Walter and Zella Mae (Hubbard) Rowe. The family later moved to Kennewick, Washington, where she graduated from Kennewick High School. She was a cheerleader and an exceptional student.
She married the love of her life, Stanley Weishaar, in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and they soon moved to La Grande. Barbara was the quintessential busy farm wife feeding many farm hands at harvest time. She was a beautiful woman who enjoyed music, tending to her yard and roses and keeping a tidy home with never a hair out of place. Meeting often for coffee with her dear friends was a very important tradition that brought her joy for many years.
Barbara attended Eastern Oregon College, worked 15 years as a secretary for the Union Soil and Water Conservation District and as Secretary/Treasurer for the Wallowa Lake Yacht Club. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for many years and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She competed in the canning and baking divisions at the Union County Fair for many years receiving numerous first place prizes for her efforts.
Stan and Barbara celebrated their time together traveling across the country, going on cruises, trips to various countries, vacationing in Hawaii while occasionally taking the grandchildren with them. They also loved the summer visits from the grandchildren that included camping and hiking at Wallowa Lake and time on the farm. Stan and Barbara enjoyed 51 happy years together. Following Stan’s passing her constant companion was her beloved dog, a Shih Tzu named Mitzi.
Barbara is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Penny and Tom McCormack of Rio Vista, California; sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Dee Toland of La Grande, and Guy and Peggy Weishaar of La Grande; daughter-in-law, Debbie Weishaar of La Grande; brother and sister-in-law, Lynn and Fran Rowe; brother, Mike Rowe; twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Zella Rowe; her beloved husband, Stanley Weishaar; daughter, Donna Vancura; and son, Steven Weishaar.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you donate in her honor to a charity of your choice serving the causes of dementia and cancer, to which she succumbed.
Special Note: The family would like to thank Connie Seaman of Country Rose Manor for the wonderful, loving care she gave to Barbara in her last months of life. Connie, you are very much appreciated.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.